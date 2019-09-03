Photos: Man Utd loanee Chris Smalling’s first Roma training session

Chris Smalling has trained with Roma for the first time since his loan move from Manchester United earlier this week.

The centre-back joined the Serie A side for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

With some of Paulo Fonseca’s squad heading off to link up with their national team’s for the September international fixtures, Smalling was left to acquaint himself on the training ground with those who were not called up.

You can see below a selection of photos from Smalling’s first Roma training session.