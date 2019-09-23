Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to his winner against Aston Villa

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been posting on social media in the wake of his dramatic winning goal against Aston Villa yesterday.

Auba struck a last-gasp free-kick as the Gunners came from 1-2 down to record a 3-1 victory over the Villans.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Men I can’t describe that feeling!!! When your team comeback with 10man standing.”

Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ first-half dismissal for two bookable offences.

Aubameyang’s 84th-minute winner came after Calum Chambers had equalised on 81 minutes.

Nicolas Pepe had earlier scored from the penalty spot in the 59th minute to cancel out Villa’s opener, only for the Gunners to concede a minute later.