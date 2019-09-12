Ryan Sessegnon in line for Spurs debut vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Ryan Sessegnon is in contention to make his debut in this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

The £25m signing from Fulham has been injured since joining Spurs in August.

But the England Under-21 international has now shaken off the hamstring problem and is back in full training.

Fellow summer signing Tanguy Ndombele (thigh) is also back in training and will be assessed ahead of the clash with Palace. He has missed the last two games.

Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and Eric Dier (hip) are also expected to return after missing the north London derby draw with Arsenal before the international break.

Giovani Lo Celso (hip) is sidelined with the injury he sustained in Argentina’s friendly against Chile.

Defender Davinson Sanchez picked up an ankle problem on duty with Colombia and will be assed.

Juan Foyth remains sidelined with the ankle injury that he has been carrying since the summer.