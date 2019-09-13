Spurs players look ahead to Crystal Palace game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to their return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side host the Eagles tomorrow afternoon in their first game after the September international fixtures.

Summer signing Ryan Sessegnon was among those to share photos from today’s session after shaking off the injury he has been carrying since arriving from Fulham.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say as they returned to action at Hotspur Way and looked ahead to Saturday’s fixture.

With a Happy King of Wales @Ben_Davies33 pic.twitter.com/817k6vHrni — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) September 13, 2019