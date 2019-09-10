Spurs record signing Giovani Lo Celso out until November

Tottenham Hotspur’s joint-record signing Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to feature for the club until November after sustaining an injury on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso has returned to Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground for treatment after withdrawing from the Argentina squad. He sustained a hip injury during the recently friendly against Chile.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to full training at the end of October, according to a Spurs statement, which means he will probably not play again until November.

The layoff will keep Lo Celso sidelined for at least three of Spurs’ Champions League group game – away at Olympiacos, and home games against Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade. The return match in Belgrade is on November 6.

Lo Celso will also miss Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Southampton, Brighton, Watford and Liverpool.

He summer signing from Real Betis is now starting a period of rehabilitation to get back to fitness.