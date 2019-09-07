Tweet: Gini Wijnaldum reacts to Netherlands’ win over Germany

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been giving his thoughts on his involvement in the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 qualification win over Germany in Hamburg last night.

The Reds star was on he scoresheet as his side secured a 2-4 win over their neighbours.

Wijnaldum scored the fourth goal for Ronald Koeman’s team in the final minutes.

In his post-match tweet, he mentioned fellow goalscorers Frenkie de Jong and Donyell Malen, who scored their first international goals.

Wijnaldum wrote: “What a night! To keep fighting and secure the 2-4 win in such a tough road game is a truly amazing team performance.

“The very first goals of Frenkie and Donyell made it even more epic.”