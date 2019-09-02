Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 2-2 draw with Spurs
Arsenal’s players have been slowly but surely posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Gunners coming from two goals down to share the points with fierce rivals Spurs.
Unai Emery’s players had kept their head down on social media in the immediate aftermath of the game, but a handful have now given their thoughts on the derby.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game.
Feelings shared about yesterday but let’s take the positive we came back from 2-0 down
What’s your thoughts?! pic.twitter.com/PzBOYfZq75
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 2, 2019
A hard-fought point. Great support from the fans! #WeAreTheArsenal #Sokrati5 pic.twitter.com/u92lV5W3kS
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) September 1, 2019
⚡ Great energy but not enough to complete the comeback. On to the next one in 2 weeks 🔋👊🏼 #COYG #NLD #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/fRLYKYtt2n
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) September 1, 2019