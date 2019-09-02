Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 2-2 draw with Spurs

Arsenal’s players have been slowly but surely posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Gunners coming from two goals down to share the points with fierce rivals Spurs.

Unai Emery’s players had kept their head down on social media in the immediate aftermath of the game, but a handful have now given their thoughts on the derby.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.