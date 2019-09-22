Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback win over Aston Villa
Arsenal came from behind with 10 men to beat Aston Villa in their Premier League fixture this afternoon.
The Gunners trialled 0-1 and 1-2 at home to the Villans, before fighting back in the final 10 minutes.
A Nicolas Pepe penalty, an 81st-minute goal from substitute Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dramatic winner secured all three points for Unai Emery’s side.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
What an emotional night!!!
BIG thank you to my team and fans for your efforts all the way to the end 🙌🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/VnoZYFa5GA
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) September 22, 2019
Yes!! What a comeback!! 💪🏻💪🏻 Great energy, great teameffort and a great win with one man down 👊🏻👊🏻🔴🔴 #COYG #ARSAVL #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/0OQ5qxpu3B
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) September 22, 2019
Comeback kings! 👑 💪🏼 Important win and three points today. Let’s keep it going! @Arsenal #Sokrati5 #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/HBqrQ7rlBP
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) September 22, 2019
View this post on Instagram
🔴⚪️Tremendous teamwork today playing outnumbered. We‘ve kept a great winner mentality until the last minute. It would not have been possible without our fans. This is Arsenal!🙌🏻🙌🏻 🔴⚪️Enorme trabajo del equipo hoy con uno menos. Hemos demostrado una gran mentalidad ganadora hasta el último minuto. Sin nuestra afición no habría sido posible. Esto es el Arsenal!🙌🏻🙌🏻 @Arsenal #Gunners #PremierLeague #Teamwork #WinnerMentality #Victory #3points