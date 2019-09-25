Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal eased through to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A brace from summer signing Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson gave the Gunners a comfortable win in their fourth round tie.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.

No words. Just pure emotion!!! What a way to come back. Shout out to @RobHolding95!! Thank you everyone for the support and love ❤️❤️ #COYG pic.twitter.com/rPp1oFeEJp — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 24, 2019

Best feeling in the world, honoured to wear the armband! Top work from the boys tonight! You knowww!!! 🎶#COYG pic.twitter.com/kKqzvRigmM — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 24, 2019

@hectorbellerin back with assist ✅

@rholding95 back with a goal ✅@kierantierney first game ✅@ga_martinelli01 first game 2goals ✅

Clean sheet again ✅ pic.twitter.com/5DTZs1CaBv — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) September 24, 2019

Thursday • Europa League • 3-0 • clean sheet ✅

Sunday • Premier League come back • goal ✅

Today • Carabao Cup win • 3 assists & clean sheet ✅ Pretty happy right now 😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1BRXoVO3om — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) September 24, 2019