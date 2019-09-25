Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal eased through to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium last night.

A brace from summer signing Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson gave the Gunners a comfortable win in their fourth round tie.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.