Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players look ahead to Champions League opener against Valencia
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media ahead of their return to the Champions League.
After winning the Europa League last season, the Blues return to European football’s top tier with a game against Valencia at Stamford Bridge this evening.
Members of Frank Lampard’s squad have been sharing their thoughts in the build up to the group stage opener and photos from Monday’s training session at Cobham.
Here’s what they had to say about the game.
#UCL ready 🔵💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/PNb84vjLKT
— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) September 16, 2019
Ready for the @ChampionsLeague challenge. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻🔵 / Preparado para el reto de Champions League! @ChelseaFC #CFC #UCL #CHEVCF #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/KihSDBxSOf
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 16, 2019
#UCL⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/vRqlXObA92
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) September 16, 2019
.@ChampionsLeague is back 💫🔵 #cfc pic.twitter.com/KIq9zMLO8f
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 16, 2019
Only good vibes on Monday! 😊💪💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Nomk7M936w
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) September 16, 2019
Last prep before Champions League! #UCL #CFC pic.twitter.com/CHLW7FX60z
— Reece James (@reecejames_24) September 16, 2019