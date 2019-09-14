Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Wolves

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media this evening in the wake of their 2-5 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux earlier today.

Goals from academy products Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham (three) and Mason Mount saw the Blues ease to victory and record their second Premier League win of the 2019/20 season.

Here is what Frank Lampard’s players had to say about their efforts in the Black Country.

First hattrick for @ChelseaFC ⚽️⚽️⚽️ 3 points on the road. Thank you God cmonnnn boyssss! pic.twitter.com/lw9Kr8pavu — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) September 14, 2019

Big team performance to get the 3 points! @fikayotomori_… you need to start shooting more often Oh Tammy Tammy… @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/5ZWnW8fLMi — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) September 14, 2019

Big three points and hat-trick from @tammyabraham ⚽️⚽️⚽️! Well done lads! Away support #CFC pic.twitter.com/j9qbxvUvMr — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 14, 2019