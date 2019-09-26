Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town

Chelsea eased to a 7-1 win over League Two side Grimsby Town in their Carabao Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi (two), Pedro Rodriguez, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi secured a comfortable victory for Frank Lampard’s team.

After the final whistle, the Blues players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.