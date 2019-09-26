Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town

Chelsea eased to a 7-1 win over League Two side Grimsby Town in their Carabao Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi (two), Pedro Rodriguez, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi secured a comfortable victory for Frank Lampard’s team.

After the final whistle, the Blues players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.

⚽️ Awesome @Carabao_Cup campaign start! Very proud to be the Captain of this great team. Come on you BLUES! / Sensacional comienzo en la Carabao Cup. Muy orgulloso de ser el capitán de este gran equipo. Vamos @ChelseaFC ! #CarabaoCup #CFC #CHEGRI #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/OSTdDw1hFl — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 25, 2019

What a game!!! Happy to get a goal on my return with a great team performance #COYB pic.twitter.com/2hUeM3yidA — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) September 25, 2019

Very happy with the goals & team performance Focus on the next game already ! #NeverDoubt #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/hzg5zB67kB — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 25, 2019