Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Burnley

Liverpool continued their 100 per cent start to the 2019/20 season with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday evening.

An own goal from Chris Wood and strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino made it four wins from four games for the table-topping Reds.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the encounter with the Clarets.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.