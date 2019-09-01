Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Burnley
Liverpool continued their 100 per cent start to the 2019/20 season with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday evening.
An own goal from Chris Wood and strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino made it four wins from four games for the table-topping Reds.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the encounter with the Clarets.
Here is what they had to say about their efforts.
A proper performance that #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5vcWgjq2EQ
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 31, 2019
One more win! Well played, boys. We keep going! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ETYRc26faF
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 31, 2019
1️⃣3️⃣ in a row – perfect way to go into the break #YNWA pic.twitter.com/c7WdtFsSP5
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 31, 2019
Great day, 3 points & clean sheet! See you Reds after the international break! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XGpRyuIR2W
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 31, 2019
Get in, Reds!
Another strong team performance today. goals and a clean sheet. #BURLIV #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/aJmEaGVcNj
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 31, 2019
3️⃣Goals, 3️⃣Points, 1️⃣Clean Sheet…
What a great Saturday it was#LFC #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #PremierLeague #3Points #CleanSheet #AlwaysLookingForward pic.twitter.com/wmSE7ju16q
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 31, 2019
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 31, 2019