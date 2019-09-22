Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Reds made it six wins from six games and restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.

A Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Roberto Firmino’s goal gave them a first-half lead. They held on for victory even after N’Golo Kante had got the Blues back in contention.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts.