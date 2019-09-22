Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
The Reds made it six wins from six games and restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.
A Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Roberto Firmino’s goal gave them a first-half lead. They held on for victory even after N’Golo Kante had got the Blues back in contention.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts.
A decent trip to London 🚀 pic.twitter.com/19DvD4YduO
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) September 22, 2019
Big win in the capital today! 😁🔥 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/J1pYbYEV4t
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 22, 2019
What a way to bounce back! 🔥 A BIG win on the road, we keep rolling 💪🏾 #CHELIV #YNWA pic.twitter.com/j2nT2aiRoO
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 22, 2019
Big result against a top side 💪🏻🔴#sttrikkkeeefromthescouserintheteam#tekkers#WWWWWWWWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/IecOwtzqNq
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 22, 2019