Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield earlier today.

The Reds made it five wins from five games at the start of the 2019/20 campaign as they came from behind to beat the Magpies.

Sadio Mane (two) and Mo Salah fired Jurgen Klopp’s side to victory.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.