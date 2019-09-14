Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Newcastle
Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield earlier today.
The Reds made it five wins from five games at the start of the 2019/20 campaign as they came from behind to beat the Magpies.
Sadio Mane (two) and Mo Salah fired Jurgen Klopp’s side to victory.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Another win and 3 points more. Let's keep doing it! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/X1wipqUyvl
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 14, 2019
3 points in the bag! pic.twitter.com/vlkdR3W4ZA
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 14, 2019
What a match today✊
Incredible goals and now 14 wins in a row
Thanks for all support again REDS, you’re the best #YNWA #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/wT5A7kiu9A
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 14, 2019
Good result today, 5/5 ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/uKk866CAze
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 14, 2019
#XS23 #YNWA #3points @LFC pic.twitter.com/FlDIukTevw
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) September 14, 2019
Slow start, but great performance in the end.
These 3 are on their own wavelength #cantfinditondabradio#wegoagaintuesday#bobbymusthavewingmirrors pic.twitter.com/eBgXuGtuRy
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 14, 2019
⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Axn9Ed7TfA
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 14, 2019
14 not out & another 3 points ✅//14 victorias consecutivas y seguimos con otros 3 puntos más
.
.
.#LFC #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #PremierLeague #Anfield pic.twitter.com/x5R3GVBIfX
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) September 14, 2019