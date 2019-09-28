Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Sheffield United
Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.
Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute to make it seven wins from seven games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on what they considered to be a hard-fought victory over the Blades.
Here’s what they had to say.
The run goes on. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jNNTCuz3JV
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) September 28, 2019
Tough game today but a big 3 points! 🙌 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/OF86MdTCFf
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 28, 2019
Tough shift for the lads today – but 3 big points… 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA#cantbelieveGiniisclaimingthat 🎣 😂 pic.twitter.com/wUSmluQlBH
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 28, 2019
Tough battle today but we did it again.
💪🏻🔴 +3 points & one more clean sheet!!
Difícil batalla la de hoy pero lo volvimos a hacer💪🏻🔴 +3 puntos y otra portería a cero!!#LFC #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #PremierLeague #AlwaysLookingForward #7WinInARow #SiempreMirandoAlFrente #ADR13N pic.twitter.com/I46VGzh1Xm
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) September 28, 2019
Tough game but very happy with the 3 points & the clean sheet! 😃 pic.twitter.com/LQ5NsvvfGX
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 28, 2019
Tough one today, but glad we got the win. We keep strong! 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tiZjsJSMpF
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 28, 2019