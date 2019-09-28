Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Sheffield United

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute to make it seven wins from seven games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on what they considered to be a hard-fought victory over the Blades.

Here’s what they had to say.