Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to defeat at Napoli

Liverpool’s players have been posting on the social media after starting their Champions League defence with a defeat at Napoli.

The Serie A side condemned the Reds to a first defeat of the season in their group stage opener last night.

The mood among Jurgen Klopp’s squad was that a 2-0 loss was not the result they had in mind to start this season’s competition.

Here’s what they had to say about the defeat at the Stadio San Paolo.

Difficult night last night and disappointing result but we must put it behind us and now it’s about how we react. It’s time to stand up, be positive and focus on putting in a big performance against Chelsea. Thanks to all of the travelling reds who came out to support us #LFC 😁 pic.twitter.com/g5maoufVjX — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 18, 2019

Not the start we wanted – but there’s a long way to go in the group #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YEB8CKezBd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 18, 2019