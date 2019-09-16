Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars look ahead to Napoli game
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build up to their Champions League group stage opener against Napoli tomorrow.
The European champions trained at Melwood on Monday morning, before boarding a flight to Italy at Liverpool John Lennon airport.
Once the session was out of the way, some members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad gave their thoughts in anticipation of the big game.
Here’s what the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum had to say.
It’s time! #UCL pic.twitter.com/nsTKp1FxQ1
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 16, 2019
Getting ready for those European nights #ThisMeansMore #UCL pic.twitter.com/FTKTOAGoDd
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 16, 2019
Last training ✅ All ready for tomorrow @championsleague ✨
Último entreno✅ Todo listo para mañana!!
:
:
:#LFC #LiverpoolFC #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/HYLJlhRdcI
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) September 16, 2019