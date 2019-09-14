Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to victory over Leicester City

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford earlier today.

The Red Devils had not won since their opening day victory over Chelsea on August 11, but got their season back on track with a narrow win over the Foxes this afternoon.

Forward Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Love this club. Love this feeling. https://t.co/TCIVbDmehb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2019

3⃣ points

✅ Clean sheet

Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/XoDOa7M9vu — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 14, 2019

Good luck to @lcfc for the rest of the season… thanks for the reception ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r6ajpX2m7T — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 14, 2019

Important three points today and happy to make my first appearance of the season @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/0n3QirFzbA — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) September 14, 2019