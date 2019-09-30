Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate Saturday’s Premier League win over Southampton.

After the Champions League draw with Olympiacos, the Premier League defeat to Leicester City and the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Colchester United, Spurs got back to winning ways against the Saints.

Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane were on target in the first-half for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with Serge Aurier being sent-off and Danny Ings equalising for Southampton between the two Tottenham goals.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.