Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory over Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate Saturday’s Premier League win over Southampton.
After the Champions League draw with Olympiacos, the Premier League defeat to Leicester City and the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Colchester United, Spurs got back to winning ways against the Saints.
Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane were on target in the first-half for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with Serge Aurier being sent-off and Danny Ings equalising for Southampton between the two Tottenham goals.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.
Amazing effort to dig deep and grind out the win! #COYS pic.twitter.com/eBGN6ypItA
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 28, 2019
Back was against the wall today but we battled through as a team! #COYS pic.twitter.com/xXKXdhJAvt
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 28, 2019
Back to the win! We showed we are strong and we fought until the end! Keep it up 🔥🔥💪💪 pic.twitter.com/3XYg4bON1L
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) September 28, 2019
It was important to win this game today in front of our fans
Thanks for your support 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/qyq5epbVap
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 28, 2019