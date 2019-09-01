Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reflect on draw with Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reflecting on their 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium earlier today.
Although picking up a point on their fierce rivals’ patch would ordinarily be considered a decent afternoon’s work, any sense of achievement was tempered by the fact that Spurs had at one stage held a 0-2 lead over the Gunners.
Here is what the Tottenham players had to say about the derby when they posted on social media this evening.
A derby point. Could have been more but take it and move on. Time for @England now. #COYS pic.twitter.com/k8Vq4OFdg0
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 1, 2019
A good derby with 1point taken even we wanted the victory.
Thanks to the fans, now let's place to @equipedefrance 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/7eUdWa1gym
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 1, 2019
Tough game this afternoon but a good battle nevertheless! We need to keep improving. Looking forward to linking up with the @BelRedDevils pic.twitter.com/l9DRM6WTOT
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 1, 2019