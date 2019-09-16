Vedat Muriqi: Who is Man Utd transfer target?

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been touted as a potential transfer target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils, who are short of firepower following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, sent scouts to watch Muriqi in action for Kosovo against England last week, according to the Daily Express.

Muriqi scored Kosovo’s third goal from the penalty spot at St Mary’s last Tuesday night.

So, who is the man who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be considering as an option to add more goals to his squad?

Muriqi, aged 25, is a 6ft 4in centre forward.

After starting his career in Kosovo with Liria, he moved on to Albanian side Teuta Durres.

The Turkish passport holder move to Giresunspor in 2014. After scoring 23 goals in 69 games, he got his first taste of the Super Lig when he joined Gençlerbirliği in 2016. He was less prolific in the top-flight, scoring 10 goals in 55 games before being offloaded to second-tier side Çaykur Rizespor in January 2018.

He helped fire his new club to promotion with eight goals in 16 appearances, then scored 17 goals in 34 Super Lig appearances the following season.

That return saw Fenerbahce swoop to sign him in a £3.1m deal during the last transfer window. He has scored two goals in three games so far this season.

Muriqi’s goal against England was his seventh in 22 caps for Kosovo.

The Express’ report claims Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring him.