Video: 16-year-old Charlie Wellens trains with Man Utd ahead of Astana game

Youth team player Charlie Wellens joined Manchester United first-team training this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League encounter with Astana.

The Red Devils trained at Carrington this morning, and 16-year-old midfielder Wellens was a surprise face among the group.

A promising start to the season with Neil Ryan’s Under-18 side in which he has scored three goals appears to have earned the youngster an invite to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s senior squad.

Wellens is the son of Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens, who played for clubs including Blackpool, Oldham Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City after starting his career at United.

You can see Wellens training with the first team in the video below.