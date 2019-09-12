Video: Burnley boss Sean Dyche discusses on-loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater’s nightclub bust-up

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has revealed that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater will be out for two weeks with the ankle injury he sustained in a nightclub fight.

The 29-year-old was set upon after clashing with another footballer whose girlfriend Drinkwater had allegedly been chatting up with a degree of persistence.

Dyche confirmed that the former Leicester City man would be unable to train for another two weeks.

He also said he had spoken to Drinkwater to get the facts surrounding the incident.

You can hear Dyche’s comments in the video below.