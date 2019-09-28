Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi documents his return to fitness

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in action after a long spell on the sidelines.

The England international, aged 18, suffered an Achilles injury at the end of the last season. As a result, he missed the Europa League final triumph over Arsenal and the Nations League finals with the Three Lions.

The Blues have now released a video showing some of the work Hudson-Odoi was doing behind the scenes during his layoff. You can see if below.