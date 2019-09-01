Video: Daniel James’ stunner for Man Utd at Southampton
Manchester United summer signing Daniel James scored his third Premier League goal in four games to open the scoring agains Southampton yesterday.
The Wales international’s stunning strike from outside the penalty area means he has now scored as many Premier League goals for United as Alexis Sanchez.
But the goal was not enough to secure three points for the Red Devils. The Saints struck back in the second half and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.