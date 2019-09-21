Video: Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey scores on Serie A debut for Juventus
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has scored on his Serie A debut for Juventus.
The Wales international made his first appearance for the Italian giants as a late substitute in the Champions League in midweek.
He followed that with a start against Hellas Verona today, and marked his full debut with a goal.
Ramsey scored from the edge of the penalty to equalise as Juve came from behind to win 2-1.
You can see Ramsey’s debut goal in the video below.