Video: Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey scores on Serie A debut for Juventus

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has scored on his Serie A debut for Juventus.

The Wales international made his first appearance for the Italian giants as a late substitute in the Champions League in midweek.

He followed that with a start against Hellas Verona today, and marked his full debut with a goal.

Ramsey scored from the edge of the penalty to equalise as Juve came from behind to win 2-1.

You can see Ramsey’s debut goal in the video below.