Video: Former Arsenal man Robin van Persie and Man Utd legend Paul Scholes star in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial

A host of Premier League legends rolled back the year for Vincent Kompany’s testimonial at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Though the man himself was, as he joked, fittingly injury for the occasion, Kompany’s City side took an a team of Premier League all-stars.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, and the crowd were treated to some brilliant flashes, not least from Robin van Persie and Paul Scholes.

You can see all the highlights in the video below.