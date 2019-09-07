Video: Georginio Wijnaldum scores as Netherlands beat Germany

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was on the scoresheet as the Netherlands record a 2-4 away win over Germany in their Euro 2020 qualifier last night.

Wijnaldum scored the fourth goal for the Dutch.

Serge Gnabry gave Germany the lead in Hamburg. Frenkie de Jong’s strike and a Jonathan Tah own goal gave the Netherlands a second-half lead, before Toni Kroos equalised from the penalty spot.

Donyell Malen and Wijnaldum’s late goals secured a memorable win for the Oranje.

You can see all the goals in the video below.