Video: Gini Wijnaldum scores as Netherlands beat Estonia

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum made it two goals in two games in Euro 2020 qualifiers for the Netherlands in the international break.

After scoring the fourth goal in a 2-4 win in Germany on Friday night, Wijnaldum scored the fourth goal in a 0-4 win in Estonia last night.

He rose ahead of club-mate Virgil van Dijk to head home from a free-kick.

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel (two) and Memphis Depay were also on target as the Dutch eased to three points in Tallinn.

You can see all four goals in the video below.