Video: Jurgen Klopp’s press conference after Liverpool beat Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he loves winning ugly after today’s 0-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Reds continued their flawless start to the season, but were reliant on a howler from Blades keeper Dean Henderson to make it seven wins from seven games.

Henderson, on loan at United from Manchester United, allowed Georginio Wijnaldum’s effort to squirm past him and into the net for the only goal of the game.

You can hear what Klopp had to say about winning ugly and the rest of the talking points in the video below.