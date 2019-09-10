Video: Kevin de Bruyne and Toby Alderweireld score as Belgium thrash Scotland

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was the star of the show as Belgium thrashed Scotland at Hampden in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

De Bruyne provided assists for former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, Vissel Kobe’s Thomas Vermaelen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, before scoring the fourth goal himself in a 0-4 win for the Red Devils.

You can see De Bruyne’s masterclass, all four goals and the rest of the highlights in the video below.