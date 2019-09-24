Video: Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal U23s

Arsenal’s summer signing Kieran Tierney has made his first appearance in his new club’s colours.

The Scotland left-back, aged 22, has been sidelined through injury since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in August.

But he is now approaching a return to full fitness and played for the Gunners’ under-23 side against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played for just over an hour in the 2-2 draw.

You can see highlights from Tierney’s first game in an Arsenal shirt in the video below.