Video: Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher shows off fancy footwork for Republic of Ireland U21s
Lvierpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher showed coolness under pressure on duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s last night.
The 20-year-old started in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Sweden last night.
Kelleher showed off some very fancy footwork in the penalty area to get himself out of a tight spot.
Being closed down by an opposition player, the Reds youngster showed the composure and control of a midfielder to turn and make a clearance.
You can see the incident in the video below.
The @LFC keeper ❤️ foot-work…. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/INHYofzymR
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 10, 2019