Video: Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher shows off fancy footwork for Republic of Ireland U21s

Lvierpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher showed coolness under pressure on duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s last night.

The 20-year-old started in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Sweden last night.

Kelleher showed off some very fancy footwork in the penalty area to get himself out of a tight spot.

Being closed down by an opposition player, the Reds youngster showed the composure and control of a midfielder to turn and make a clearance.

You can see the incident in the video below.