Video: Liverpool training ahead of Napoli game

Liverpool training at Melwood this morning as they prepare to face Napoli in their opening Champions League group game tomorrow evening.

After beating Newcastle United on Saturday to move five point clear at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds were back at work on Monday morning to turn their attention to defending their Champions League title.

Absent from the session was Divock Origi, who will miss the trip to Italy due to the injured he picked up against the Magpies.

You can see footage from today’s training session in the video below.