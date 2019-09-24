Video: Liverpool’s Alisson Becker wins The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2019

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has been crowned as the world’s best goalkeeper at FIFA’s The Best ceremony.

The Brazil international was in Milan to collect his award at a ceremony yesterday evening.

Alisson was rewarded after a season in which he won the Champions League with the Reds and the Copa America with his national team. He collected the honour ahead of compatriot Ederson, of Manchester City, and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

You can see Alisson being presented with his award in the video below.