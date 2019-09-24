Video: LIverpool’s Jurgen Klopp wins The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named as men’s coach of the year at FIFA’s The Best awards yesterday evening.

He was rewarded for a season in which he helped his side win the Champions League and took them to within a whisker of the Premier League title.

The German saw off competition from fellow Premier League bosses Pep Guardiola, of Manchester City, and Mauricio Pochettino, whose Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League final.

You can see Klopp collecting his award in the video below.