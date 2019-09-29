Video: On-loan Man Utd man Alexis Sanchez scores his first goal for Inter Milan then gets sent-off

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals for Inter Milan, but was then sent-off in yesterday’s Serie A win over Sampdoria.

The Chile international thought he had scored two goals, with Stefano Sensi’s strike having deflected off him, but Inter’s opener was awarded to his team-mate.

Sanchez did break his duck for Inter later in the first-half. He tapped in from close range in the 22nd minute after beating the offside trap and finding himself in acres of space at the back post.

But he was shown a red card for a second bookable offence early in the second half for a dive in the Sampdoria box.

Writing on Instagram after the game, and still unaware that the first goal had been taken away from him, the 30-year-old said: “Happy for the win, for the attitude of the team and my first two goals … but sad for the expulsion, for my unfair … now to think about the next game!”

You can see all the highlights in the video below.