Video: On-loan Man Utd man Alexis Sanchez scores his first goal for Inter Milan then gets sent-off
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals for Inter Milan, but was then sent-off in yesterday’s Serie A win over Sampdoria.
The Chile international thought he had scored two goals, with Stefano Sensi’s strike having deflected off him, but Inter’s opener was awarded to his team-mate.
Sanchez did break his duck for Inter later in the first-half. He tapped in from close range in the 22nd minute after beating the offside trap and finding himself in acres of space at the back post.
But he was shown a red card for a second bookable offence early in the second half for a dive in the Sampdoria box.
Writing on Instagram after the game, and still unaware that the first goal had been taken away from him, the 30-year-old said: “Happy for the win, for the attitude of the team and my first two goals … but sad for the expulsion, for my unfair … now to think about the next game!”
Feliz por el triunfo, por la actitud del equipo y mis dos primeros goles.. pero triste por la expulsión, para mi injusta.. ahora a pensar al próximo partido! ⚫️🔵 Felice per la vittoria, per l’atteggiamento della squadra e i miei primi due gol..ma triste per l’espulsione ingiusta a mio parere..adesso pensiamo alla prossima partita!
You can see all the highlights in the video below.