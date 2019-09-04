Video: Man Utd loanee Alexis Sanchez’s first matchday as an Inter player

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was named in an Inter Milan squad for the first time on Sunday evening.

Coach Antonio Conte named Sanchez in the squad for Sunday’s La Liga game at Cagliari, just days after his loan signing.

The Chile international was an unused substitute and his bit-part role was subsequently overshadowed by the racist abuse suffered by former United striker Romelu Lukaku.

But Inter have now released behind-the-scenes footage of Sanchez’s first matchday with them.