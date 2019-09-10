Video: Man Utd’s Daniel James scores for Wales vs Belarus

Manchester United winger Daniel James scored the winner for Wales in last night’s friendly against Belarus.

After three goals in four Premier League appearances since joining United from Swansea City, the 21-year-old replicated his club form for his country yesterday evening.

James produced a carbon copy of his goal against Southampton for United by cutting in from the left wing and curling a right-footed shot into the net from just inside the penalty area.

You can see James’ goal against Belarus in the video below.