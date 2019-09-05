Video: Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof scores for Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was on the scoresheet for Sweden in their Euro 2020 qualification game against the Faroe Islands this evening.

The former Benfica man scored the third goal in a 4-0 victory for Sweden.

Lindelof was lurking at the back-post when the ball came through the penalty area from a corner.

With time and space, he kept his composure to fire the ball into the net on the half-volley for his third international goal.