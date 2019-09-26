Video: MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (goal and highlights)

Veteran midfielder James Milner was the star of the show as an otherwise youthful Liverpool side beat MK Dons in their Carabao Cup third round tie.

The former England international scored the Reds’ opener, then crossed for young defender Ki-Jana Hoever to score his first senior goal to secure a 0-2 win and a place in the fourth round for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can see Milner’s contribution and the rest of the highlights from last night’s game in the video below.