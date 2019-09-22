Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference after Man Utd’s defeat at West Ham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced another uncomfortable post-match press conference after his side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United this afternoon.

The result saw United suffer a second defeat of the season after six game of the 2019/20 campaign. It also extended their long run without an away win, which stretches back to February.

And the defeat was compounded by an injury sustained by Marcus Rashford.

Here is what Solskjaer had to say when he faced reporters after the game.