Video and Photo: Matteo Guendouzi training with France

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has taken part in his first training session with France.

The 20-year-old earned his first call-up to Les Bleus’ senior squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualification games against Albania and Andorra. He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba.

Guendouzi was at Clairefontaine today training with his new international team-mates, including Tottenham Hotspur duo Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko.

You can see Guendouzi in France training in the video footage and photo below.