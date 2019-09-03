Video and Photo: Matteo Guendouzi training with France
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has taken part in his first training session with France.
The 20-year-old earned his first call-up to Les Bleus’ senior squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualification games against Albania and Andorra. He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba.
Guendouzi was at Clairefontaine today training with his new international team-mates, including Tottenham Hotspur duo Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko.
You can see Guendouzi in France training in the video footage and photo below.
Les vainqueurs de l’opposition du jour ! ✊ 🔵⚪️🔴 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/F9g8urgrbd
— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 3, 2019