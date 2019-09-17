Video and Photos: Liverpool players explore Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo

Liverpool players familiarised themselves with the Stadio San Paolo yesterday evening ahead of tonight’s Champions League opener against Napoli.

The European champions are in Italy to begin their title defence against the Serie A side. In the build-up to the match, the Reds squad took the opportunity to have a wander round the stadium and examine the playing surface.

You can see below video footage and aa selection of photos of the Liverpool players inside the Stadio San Paolo on Monday evening.

Taking in the surroundings – we’re all ready to begin our European title defence #UCL#thelongroadstartshere#YNWA pic.twitter.com/lTKNea4wvA — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 16, 2019

Sadio catching up with Naby pic.twitter.com/g7aKJU1kwF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2019