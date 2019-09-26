Video: Reece James stars with two assists and a goal as Chelsea beat Grimsby

Chelsea start Reece James impressed on his debut as the Blues eased to victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old full-back made two and scored one in a 7-1 win for Frank Lampard’s side.

James set up Michy Batshuayi to score Chelsea’s second goal in the seventh minute. He then crossed for Kurt Zouma to head in the fourth goal, before scoring the fifth himself.

You can see all of that and the rest of the highlights in the video below.