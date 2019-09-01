Video: Sadio Mane furious with Mo Salah at Burnley

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was furious with team-mate Mo Salah during yesterday’s win over Burnley.

Mane was on the scoresheet in a 0-3 away win, but clearly felt he would have added to his tally but for Salah’s single-mindedness in front of goal.

The Egyptian was guilty of shooting when Mane was in a better position, and Mane was not impressed by that greediness.

When he was substituted in the closing stages, moments after Salah had declined to pass to him when he was free in the box, Mane took the opportunity to vent. He had to be held back by team-mate James Milner as he remonstrated.