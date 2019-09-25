Video: Spurs knocked out of Carabao Cup by Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United last night.
The Premier League side were knocked out by the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition after a penalty shootout defeat to the League Two side.
With the match having ended in a 0-0 draw, the tie went to spot-kicks.
Christian Eriksen had his penalty saved by Dean Gerken, before Lucas Moura hit the crossbar to give Colchester a 4-3 shootout win.
You can see highlights from Spurs’ defeat in the video below.