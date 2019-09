Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son was in action for South Korea in a friendly against Georgia in Turkey this afternoon.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Son started the match and played for, but was substituted shortly after the hour mark and replaced by FC Tokyo’s Na Sang-ho. The score was 1-1 at the time of his departure.

You can see the Spurs man’s individual highlights in the video below.