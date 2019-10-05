5 Chelsea and Man Utd starlets who could feature in Carabao Cup tie

Chelsea and Manchester United go up against each other in the Carabao Cup fourth-round this week.

The Premier League heavyweights are both undergoing rebuilding periods at the moment, with the Blues’ transfer ban giving Frank Lampard the opportunity to blood homegrown talent and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trying to redress United’s disastrous transfer record in recent seasons.

For Chelsea, the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are already featuring regularly, while Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Axel Tuanzebe are frequently selected by Solskjaer.

An encounter in their lowest priority competition gives both bosses the opportunity to dig further into their reserves to hand chances to young talent. With that in mind, here are some of the best youngsters who could feature at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Marc Guehi

Centre-back Guehi, aged 19, made his debut in the comfortable victory over Grimsby Town in the last round. The England Under-21 international will hope to make a second senior appearance against United. He previously skippered England to victory at the Under-17 World Cup.

Brandon Williams

The 19-year-old full-back made his first-team debut in United’s victory over Rochdale in the last round. He starred on his full debut against AZ Alkmaar and was handed a Premier League debut from the bench against Liverpool earlier this month. He will hope that a first domestic start is on the cards against Chelsea.

Ian Maatsen

Maatsen, aged 17, came on as a substitute to make his debut against Grimsby. The young left-back could be in contention to feature again in the United game. He joined the Blues in 2018, having previously spent time on the books at Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven.

James Garner

Garner, aged 18, was compared to Michael Carrick by Solskjaer in the build-up to his Premier League debut in February. He has only clocked up a further two senior appearances since, but could add to that tally at Stamford Bridge having come on as a substitute against Norwich City last time out.

Billy Gilmour

Scotland Under-21 international Gilmour, aged 18, made his debut in the Premier League game against Sheffield United on August 31. He started against Grimsby Town in the last round and the former Rangers trainee will be in contention for this game.